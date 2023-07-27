Freedom Mobile Student Deal: $45/50GB 5G Plan

Freedom Mobile has kicked off new nationwide 5G and 4G plans, while also making available “exclusive savings for students”.

The Freedom Mobile student plan deal for back to school comes in the form of a $45/month plan with 50GB of data on the company’s 5G network. The plan includes unlimited nationwide talk and text as well.

In order to redeem the promo plan, eligible students need to fill out a simple form to confirm their eligibility. The form requires basic details such as the student’s first and last name, province, and student email address.

Once students confirm their eligibility and agree to receive the Freedom Mobile Student Offer, they can submit the form. Upon successful submission, a unique one-time promo code is sent directly to the student’s email address, which can be used to get the discount.

Students will need to verify their status at a Freedom Mobile retail store with a student ID as well. Also, if you sign up under a referral from a friend, you can get a $25 bill credit.

As we head into August next week, expect more back-to-school offers and promo to emerge from telecoms.