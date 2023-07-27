Freedom Mobile Student Deal: $45/50GB 5G Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

freedom mobile student plan

Freedom Mobile has kicked off new nationwide 5G and 4G plans, while also making available “exclusive savings for students”.

The Freedom Mobile student plan deal for back to school comes in the form of a $45/month plan with 50GB of data on the company’s 5G network. The plan includes unlimited nationwide talk and text as well.

In order to redeem the promo plan, eligible students need to fill out a simple form to confirm their eligibility. The form requires basic details such as the student’s first and last name, province, and student email address.

Once students confirm their eligibility and agree to receive the Freedom Mobile Student Offer, they can submit the form. Upon successful submission, a unique one-time promo code is sent directly to the student’s email address, which can be used to get the discount.

Students will need to verify their status at a Freedom Mobile retail store with a student ID as well. Also, if you sign up under a referral from a friend, you can get a $25 bill credit.

As we head into August next week, expect more back-to-school offers and promo to emerge from telecoms.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Freedom Mobile Launches $65 Canada/USA/Mexico Plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile today unveiled its new nationwide 5G and 4G plans, expanding the latter’s coverage in various Canadian cities thanks in part to a recent CRTC wholesale roaming decision. A new plan worth mentioning is the company’s $65/50GB plan (after Digital Discount) that offers unlimited data, talk, and text across Canada, the United States,...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Freedom Mobile Reveals 5G Nationwide Plans, New Mexico Roaming

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has officially revealed its new nationwide and 5G plans today. Yesterday, we told you many Freedom Mobile customers started seeing 5G service icons and faster speeds before today’s announcement. "Today, Freedom is exceeding its promise to customers with some of the most competitive wireless plans ever seen in Canada, backed by a...
Gary Ng
9 hours ago

Freedom Mobile 5G Service is Now Live, Say Customers

Earlier this week, Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile announced its 5G network was now here, alongside nationwide data. The company said it would roll out its 5G network within 10 days, with those on plans $45 or higher getting early access to the network. Now, it appears Freedom Mobile is wasting no time in getting things rolling...
Gary Ng
1 day ago