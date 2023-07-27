Freedom Mobile Reveals 5G Nationwide Plans, New Mexico Roaming

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has officially revealed its new nationwide and 5G plans today. Yesterday, we told you many Freedom Mobile customers started seeing 5G service icons and faster speeds before today’s announcement.

“Today, Freedom is exceeding its promise to customers with some of the most competitive wireless plans ever seen in Canada, backed by a top-notch 5G network,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, Freedom Mobile’s parent company, in an issued statement. “With this unprecedented offering and the roll-out of major enhancements to its wireless network, Freedom upgrades the telecom industry and brings Canadians high-quality mobile plans to use in more places, at an affordable price.”

Freedom says 5G service is now available to over 12 million Canadians, mentioning service is live in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton metropolitan areas along with select cities across Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

All plans priced at $45/month or higher with Auto Pay will automatically get 5G access, for new and existing customers. The company says a promo right now offers a Samsung Galaxy A14 5G phone for $0 on a 5G plan on a 24-month term.

Freedom Mobile’s 5G plans start at $45 with 30GB of data, which is cheaper than comparable plans from Rogers, Telus and Bell ($20/month higher), and even flanker brands of the latter.

For comparison’s sake, Public Mobile 5G plans start at $55/50GB on a subscription. Virgin Plus 5G starts at $50/30GB after a $10/month credit for 24 months.

Freedom Mobile’s new Nationwide Unlimited & 5G plans

$45 5G | 30 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$50 5G | 40 GB of data in Canada and the U.S., plus unlimited talk and text

$65 5G | 50 GB of data in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, plus unlimited talk and text

There’s a new $65/50GB plan that includes unlimited talk, text and data in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, which is $40/month cheaper than what Rogers is charging at $105/month.

Freedom Mobile’s new Nationwide & 4G LTE plans

$19 4G LTE | 250 MB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$24 4G LTE | 1 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$29 4G LTE | 3 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

$39 4G LTE | 20 GB of data in Canada, plus unlimited talk and text

“With these announcements, Quebecor is moving faster than promised and going beyond the undertakings it made to Canadian consumers and to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada when it acquired Freedom Mobile,” said Freedom Mobile in a statement.

According to a document from Quebecor emailed to iPhone in Canada, the company says Freedom Mobile is “upgrading the telecom industry”, noting both companies “walk the talk” by having already completed the following milestones (compared to ‘Big 3’ reference plans as of Feb. 10, 2023):