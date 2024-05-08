Freedom Mobile Offering $45/40GB Global Roaming Plan to Some Customers

Freedom Mobile is offering up a special roaming plan for select customers, priced at $45 per month.

The company has been sending out targeted emails to select customers, explaining they can “stay connected across 81 international destinations with 40GB of data for only $45/month after Digital Discount.”

Normally, this plan costs $45/month with only 15GB of data.

The plan includes unlimited talk and text with calling in Canada, the U.S. and major international destinations, according to the email received by Freedom Mobile customers on RFD. Some also received the offer via text message.

This limited time offer is available once you log into My Account and switch to the Roam Beyond 15GB plan, then Freedom says they will boost your data to 40GB. Minimum three months are required, says the company.

This seems like a rare deal so you may want to check your email spam folder to see if you received this offer.