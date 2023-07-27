iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Said to Feature Smaller Camera Sensors Than Pro Models

Despite the upgrade to 48-megapixels, a new rumour is claiming that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may still feature smaller camera sensors than the Pro models (via MacRumors).

According to Weibo user “Digital Chat Station,” the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are expected to retain the 1/1.28-inch 48-megapixel sensor, the same as their predecessors.

However, despite the increase in megapixels, Digital Chat Station claims that the non-Pro iPhone 15 models will still have a smaller stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) at 1/1.5-inches, in contrast to the Pro models.

With the potential 48-megapixel upgrade, the standard iPhone 15 models could see a 27% larger sensor, marking a considerable improvement in image quality. Nevertheless, they would not match the camera sensor size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models.

It’s worth noting that a larger image sensor is beneficial as it captures more light, resulting in improved image quality with greater detail and reduced noise, especially in low-light conditions.

Additionally, it enhances dynamic range and color accuracy, leading to more professional and visually appealing photos.

Various reports from analysts Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo have indicated that the standard iPhone 15 models will also receive the 48-megapixel upgrade, matching the capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

But with potential differences in camera sensors between the standard and Pro models, consumers will likely consider the camera performance when making their purchase decisions.