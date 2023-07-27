X Android App Released with New Logo, iOS App Coming

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

X android

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has unveiled a new logo and redesign for its Android app.

The app’s logo has been changed to X, replacing the old Bird logo that was previously used at the top of the Home feed and in other places within the app. The Android app also gets custom navigation options for Blue subscribers, similar to iOS users, including the Bookmarks tab.

The app’s notifications now also use the X logo, and the Explore page prompts users to “Search X” instead of “Search Twitter”. These changes reflect the platform’s shift from Twitter to X, aligning the app’s design and functionality with the new rebrand.

The redesigned X app is now available in the Google Play Store, where it is now named X. The final version of the app, presumably version 10.0, is also being tested for iOS. According to Eneko, a Twitter engineer, the iOS version is currently under review (we assume it will launch version X for X).

The app’s changelog description for the X Android app says, “Get ready for the new dark mode, now with 2 options – dim and lights out – and an automatic setting!”.

Musk said early Thursday morning the X platform will “soon only have ‘dark mode’. It is better in every way.”

Recently, the social network also re-branded its previous Twitter accounts to X as well, most notably taking control of the @X handle from a photographer in California. Other handles live now include: @XBlue, @XBusiness, @XDevelopers, @XSpaces and @XEng, for example.

