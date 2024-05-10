Xbox President Sarah Bond Announced Xbox Mobile Store to Launch in July

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Xbox president Sarah Bond revealed to Bloomberg that an Xbox mobile store will be launching by July of this year.

Envisioned to be an alternative to Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, Bond states that the Xbox mobile store will not be an app. Instead, it’ll be accessible “across all devices, all countries, no matter what, independent of the policies of closed ecosystem stores, and then we’re gonna extend from there.” To do so, Xbox will make its mobile store available through the internet.

At launch, Xbox’s mobile offering will begin by delivering first-party games and experiences. During her interview, where Bond also spoke about the recent Xbox studio closures, Bond confirmed that Microsoft-owned games will be available. King’s Candy Crush and Minecraft from Mojang will be amongst the first few titles. Following the initial launch, third-party partners will be invited onto the mobile store. However, Bond didn’t elaborate on which partners would be involved.

YouTube video

“This web-based store is the first step in our journey to building a trusted app store with its roots in gaming,” an Xbox spokesperson told Bloomberg in an email.

Microsoft has long had ambitions of launching a mobile storefront to take on Apple and Google. Back in late 2023, Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, discussed an online store. At the time, Spencer talked about how tapping into the market would be required for Xbox to maintain relevancy within mobile gaming. Following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which folded King into the Xbox umbrella, it became a ‘when’ and not an ‘if.’ “It doesn’t mean I want to turn all of our franchises into mobile franchises, it doesn’t mean everything is going to go free-to-play,” Spencer said back in 2023.

Microsoft’s mobile catalogue expanded with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Ontop of Candy Crush, the publisher brought along Diablo Immortal, Call of Duty: Mobile, and the recently launched Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Says ‘Sorry’ for iPad Pro Ad that Offended People

Apple has now issued a public apology for its supposedly offensive iPad Pro ad that aired the day of its new tablet announcement.  The ad showed a bunch of musical instruments, toys and more, getting crushed, only to result in the thinnest Apple product ever, the new M4 iPad Pro. The video was shared on...
Austin Blake
15 hours ago

M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air Now eSIM Only–Will iPhone 16 Follow?

Apple’s latest M4 iPad Pro announced this week debuted a new super-thin design, while also an OLED display for the first time. In order to get the max 16GB of RAM and fastest M4 configuration, Apple is forcing customers to pay more for 1TB and 2TB versions. These versions are also the only ones that...
Gary Ng
19 hours ago