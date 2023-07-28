Apple’s iPads, iPad Air, iPad mini on Sale Right Now

Apple’s entry iPads are on sale right now, heading into the weekend and just ahead of August, the month before the dreaded back-to-school season for kids.

The discounts are $50 off the iPad 9 and iPad 10 entry capacities and $80 off the 256GB iPad 9. If you want to spend more money, the iPad Air 5 is also on sale on Amazon right now, up to $90 off, while the iPad mini 6 is on sale for $80 off.

Check out the discounts below:

iPad 9th Gen Wi-Fi

iPad 10th Gen Wi-Fi

iPad Air 5th Gen Wi-Fi

iPad mini 6th Gen Wi-Fi

The Apple iPad 10 introduces a variety of new features and improvements over the iPad 9: