Apple’s iPads, iPad Air, iPad mini on Sale Right Now

The Apple iPad 10 introduces a variety of new features and improvements over the iPad 9:
Colour Varieties: The iPad 10 is available in four colours: Silver, Pink, Blue, and Yellow, compared to the iPad 9 which only comes in Silver and Space Gray.
Price: The iPad 10’s starting price for the Wi-Fi-only, 64GB model is $599. The previous iPad 9 started at $429 for the same configuration.
Display and Cameras: The iPad 10 upgrades to a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display from the 10.2-inch Retina display of the iPad 9, with a higher screen resolution of 2360×1640 compared to the iPad 9’s 2160×1620. Camera upgrades include a shift from an 8MP to a 12MP shooter, 4K video recording capabilities, and a landscape orientation of the front camera.
CPU: The iPad 10 features Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, as seen in the iPhone 12 series. The iPad 9 utilized the previous generation A13 Bionic chip.
I/O: The iPad 10 introduces USB-C connectivity, replacing the Lightning connector still present in the iPad 9.
Touch ID: While both models feature Touch ID, the iPad 10 integrates the sensor into the top Power button, aligning with the latest iPad Mini and iPad Air.
Networking and Battery Life: The iPad 10 offers improved connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G support (sub-6 GHz) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.
Dimensions: The iPad 10 is slightly wider and thinner than the iPad 9, with lighter weights for both the Wi-Fi only and the Wi-Fi + Cellular models.
Design: The iPad 10 debuts a refreshed design featuring smaller bezels and a flat-edge aesthetic, more akin to the iPad Pro and the 5th-generation iPad Air.
Storage: Both the iPad 9 and iPad 10 models offer storage options of 64GB or 256GB.
