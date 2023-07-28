NASA+ Streaming Service Launching Soon

NASA is pushing the boundaries of its digital frontier with an overhaul of its primary and scientific websites, the introduction of its first on-demand streaming service, and enhancements to the NASA app. These advancements aim to expand public access to a variety of content from the U.S. space agency.

Jeff Seaton, NASA’s chief information officer, said, “Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience. This modernization will dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve.”

The upgraded websites will provide a comprehensive hub for details on the agency’s missions, climate data, Artemis updates, and more, ensuring a seamless, topic-driven experience with enhanced search and publishing capabilities.

Later this year, the launch of NASA’s new streaming platform, NASA+, along with an upgraded NASA app, will put space exploration at the fingertips of users. The ad-free, family-friendly service will offer live coverage of NASA’s missions, original video series, and insights into the agency’s explorations.

Check out NASA’s teaser of its upcoming new features below:

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters.

Free streaming of NASA+ will be available on iOS and Android devices through NASA’s app. Streaming devices from Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV will also be supported, along with the web.

Consider this streaming service to be a great new educational resource for schools and anyone looking to learn more about space and spaceflight. NASA live productions could take a page from the team at SpaceX, as their live launches offer better on-screen graphics and more camera angles.