Tesla Opens First Service Centre on Vancouver Island

Image credit: Joe Carr on Facebook

Tesla has introduced a new era of electric vehicle (EV) maintenance and service on Vancouver Island with the grand opening of its first service center in Langford, a suburb to the west of the province’s capital, Victoria. Previously, owners of the brand’s EVs required a ferry journey to the Lower Mainland for major repairs.

The opening ceremony took place on July 27, highlighted by a VIP ribbon-cutting event. It marked the completion of a project initiated with a groundbreaking ceremony in March 2022, reports Tesla North.

Notable Tesla models such as the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y were showcased at the grand opening, drawing attention to the brand’s commitment to the region.

Mayor Scott Goodmanson of Langford shared his excitement about the new service center’s inauguration. He emphasized that this development is a major milestone for the city. It not only aligns with the council’s commitment to environmental responsibility but also shows a growing demand for electric vehicles on Vancouver Island.

Located on City Gate Boulevard near Costco, the 35,000-square-foot facility is projected to generate up to 50 full-time jobs. Additionally, it’s set to contribute approximately $295,000 in tax revenue to Langford in its initial operational year.

Tesla’s new centre diverges from traditional dealerships as it primarily focuses on servicing Tesla vehicles, despite having demo cars on-site for potential buyers to inspect and test drive. Customers will continue to make purchases online, but the facility will act as a pick-up point, eliminating the need for buyers to voyage to the mainland to collect their new vehicles.

This is the first purpose-built Tesla service centre and showroom in Canada. Typically, Tesla purchases existing sites to convert them into service centres. There are Superchargers on site but only for use of the service centre. Other slower chargers are available, however.

Langford RCMP also are using the first all-electric cruiser in Canada, a Tesla Model Y that was also on site.

