Apple’s AirPods 2 Just Dropped Down to 23% Off

Apple’s AirPods 2 just dropped in price, down to $137.99, down from their regular price of $179, according to iPhone in Canada readers.

This sale is available at Costco warehouses out west (BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan), saving you $41.01 off, or 23%. Costco’s website has them at $10 more at $147.99. There’s a limit of two per customer. It’s best to call your local Costco and ask if item number 4477637 is in stock or not.

If you aren’t a Costco member, you can buy AirPods 2 on sale on Amazon.ca, but a bit higher at $149.

Also on sale right now from Costco:

AirPods 3 – $187.99 ($199 on Amazon)

AirPods Pro 2 – $269.99

AirPods 2 are your entry AirPods powered by the company’s aging H1 chip, which gives you always-on “Hey Siri”, while you also get 5 hours of listening time on one charge and 24 hours total with the charging case. We’ve seen them as cheap as $129 a couple of years ago, but at $137 that is one of the better prices we’ve seen so far.