Apple Refurbished 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro (2023) Now in Canada

Apple has added more refurbished MacBooks to its online refurbished store, with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max now available in Canada.

These MacBook Pro models were announced back in January of this year, bringing M2 chip upgrades for its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The online store first added these M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models to the refurbished store in mid-July, but recently more stock has been added. These first hit Apple’s refurbished online store in the U.S. back in May of this year, but are now widely available in Canada.

Check out what’s on sale below, ahead of back-to-school season for the 14-inch MacBook Pro:

Here are the refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro units available as of writing:

Most of these 2023 MacBook Pro models are shipping within the first week of August. Click here to visit Apple.ca to buy these refurbished MacBook Pro units while still available.