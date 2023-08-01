Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 Rumours: New Colours Coming?

Leaker ShrimpApplePro shared rumours today about Apple’s upcoming product launches. The leaker claims Apple Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2 models are set to launch soon, while a new iPad release might be possible as well, likely the iPad mini 7.

The Series 9 version of the Apple Watch will look much like its predecessor, with no apparent exterior changes. However, the new offering will expand the existing colour range by introducing a pink colour to the current lineup of four shades. All colour options will come in the same case material.

The packaging for the Apple Watch Series 9 is set to undergo a revamp, offering a more compact design. As for the device’s technical components, ShrimpApplePro mentioned a new chip, although they provided no further details.

Sounds like it would be another tick-tock Apple upgrade for its wearable.

A mockup of this pink colour imagined was shared by Parker Ortolani:

If I had to guess, *this* is what I imagine the pink Apple Watch Series 9 will look like. pic.twitter.com/RXkF8W6kME — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) August 1, 2023

Moving on to the Ultra 2 model of the Apple Watch, the leaker claimed that the design will remain unchanged, which seems obvious for a second-generation product. However, the leaker also mentioned that a black titanium edition would join the current standard titanium, in what he says would be a version welcomed by tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, or MKBHD.

Here’s a mockup of a dark grey version of Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Ian Zelbo:

Rumors point to a dark gray Apple Watch Ultra coming next month! pic.twitter.com/nCfMUBCykS — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) August 1, 2023

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first mentioned on the weekend Apple had tested a “dark titanium” option for the first Apple Watch Ultra but was nixed. This new colour could debut in 2023, he suggests.

Aside from these Apple Watch rumours, ShrimpApplePro also indicated the launch of a new iPad, likely the mini 7, but they opted to reserve the details for a future post.