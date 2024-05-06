Apple Debuts 2024 Pride Edition Watch Band and Wallpapers 

John Quintet
8 seconds ago

Apple is set to release a new Apple Watch Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop along with a matching watch face and dynamic wallpapers for iOS and iPadOS.

These new products are part of Apple’s efforts to support LGBTQ+ equality. Starting May 22, customers can order the new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop on Apple.ca, with the watch face and wallpapers to follow in an upcoming software update.

For the first time, the Pride watch face and wallpapers will be customizable, featuring a range of colours that represent the vibrancy and diversity of the LGBTQ+ communities, says Apple.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop showcases a neon design inspired by various pride flags, including colours symbolizing Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, those impacted by HIV/AIDS, and the transgender and nonbinary communities. Notably, the loop features a laser-etched lug that reads “PRIDE 2024.”

Additionally, the new Pride Radiance watch face and the iOS and iPadOS wallpapers are designed to express hope, strength, and unity. These elements use beams of light against a dark background, symbolizing the ongoing impact of LGBTQ+ activism. The watch face on Apple Watch will react to the movement of the user’s wrist, while the wallpapers for iPhone and iPad dynamically change upon unlocking the device.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop will be available for $129 CAD in both 41mm and 45mm sizes, compatible with the Apple Watch SE and Series 4 or later. It will be available through Apple.ca, the Apple Store app, and Apple Store locations starting May 22 in the U.S. and Canada, and May 23 in other regions.

The Pride Radiance watch face and wallpapers will be available with the upcoming watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5 updates, which are coming “soon”.

