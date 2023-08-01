Nintendo to Reportedly Launch Next-Gen Console in Second Half of 2024

Nintendo may be targeting a release window of mid-to-late 2024 for its next-gen console, according to reports.

According to VGC, multiple sources indicate that Nintendo is already providing dev kits of the new console to “key partners.” As such, the ramp up to a launch next year seems to be in motion as Nintendo is said to want to ensure it can meet demand and have sufficient stock at launch.

Details on the Nintendo Switch successor are scarce. However, the sources did indicate that the next-gen console may support an LCD display. As opposed to OLED, which the higher-end Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) does support, Nintendo is said to be opting for LCD in order to maintain low costs. This is especially true when expectations on performance and storage capacities are now higher.

Moreover, the report states that the new console will offer a cartridge slot, supporting physical games. This is the same offering the current Nintendo Switch provides as well as a digitial marketplace via the eShop. Unfortunately, the report goes on to that that it “remains unclear” whether the new hardware supports backwards compatibility.

Nintendo Switch is the second-best selling console. Sitting behind the PlayStation 2, Nintendo has sold roughly 125 million units since its 2017 launch. Although, Nintendo has previously indicated that it wishes to provide a smooth transition from one piece of hardware to the next, the report claims that some third-party publishers have “expressed concern” that backwards compatibility may negatively impact next-gen title sales.

Christopher Dring, ReedPop’s head of games B2B, claims that Nintendo’s target of the second half of 2023 would “fit” Nintendo’s historical trend. In previous console generations, Nintendo has launched a new piece of hardware roughly around the time that PlayStation and Xbox console reach their mid-cycle milestone.

Currently, 2023 has proven to be another successful year for the company. Nintendo has already launched titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Metroid Prime Remastered. However, Switch owners can also look forward to Super Mario Wonder and Super Mario RPG this year with a Princess Peach-focused game in 2024.