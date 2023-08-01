RBC Avion Rewards Opens Up to Everyone, Regardless of Bank

RBC’s Avion Rewards in partnership with Avion Rewards ShopPlus (ShopPlus) has announced its expansion to all Canadians, regardless of who they bank with or where they shop.

This now means ShopPlus is now available to all, showcasing offers from more than 2,400 retailers, surpassing any other savings platform in Canada said RBC.

“By opening up Avion Rewards to all Canadians, we’re shifting from a traditional program to the most comprehensive rewards experience in the country,” said Neil McLaughlin, group head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC, in a statement. “We’ve made significant investments in modernizing Avion Rewards to transform it into an innovative data-driven platform that delivers unique value to Canadians across their entire shopping journey.”

The program is rolling out Avion Rewards Select, its newest membership tier, accessible for free to all eligible Canadians. Members can find deals at their convenience via the Avion Rewards Mobile iOS app or the web, facilitated by enabling the ShopPlus browser extension.

“We’re excited to bring ShopPlus to all Canadians,” said Niranjan Vivekanandan, senior vice president & head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC, in a statement. “This is an important part of our transformed program, and with Avion Rewards, our members no longer have to choose between discounts, cash back and points. They can now access all of these benefits in one place and with more merchants and brands than any other loyalty program.”

Coming soon, the free Avion Select tier will be able to use points to shop merchandise, gift cards and more. Also coming is the ability to earn Avion points and book travel with points, credit card or both. Essentially, you can now join the Avion Rewards program without being an RBC customer. Expect the new tier to officially debut “early next week”, said RBC in an email to iPhone in Canada.

Eligible RBC product holders will continue to enjoy added benefits through the Avion Rewards Premium and Avion Rewards Elite tiers.