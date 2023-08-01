Samsung Ramps Up iPhone 15 OLED Display Production: Report

Samsung Display is set to profit from an increase in OLED shipments for Apple’s iPhone 15, much like the previous year. However, production issues not only on the display panel side but also with the camera module may limit these benefits, reports The Elec (via MacRumors).

As of August 1st, industry insiders reveal that Samsung Display has gained mass-production approval for all four types of organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) for the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series. These are currently being shipped.

LG Display, which was responsible for the top two pro lineups of the iPhone 15 series, has received conditional approval for the pro model. BOE, responsible for two sub-lineups, appears unlikely to deliver this year, reports The Elec.

BOE’s inability to meet this year’s delivery has led to Samsung Display taking on the initial iPhone 15 OLED shipments. BOE is struggling with the manufacturing of the hole display necessary for the ‘Dynamic Island’ function, leading to a probable miss on the rest of this year’s shipments.

Meanwhile, LG Display has gained conditional approval for the OLEDs for the iPhone 15 Pro model. While they failed to receive mass production approval for both the Pro and Pro Max in a timely manner, the impact of this may be minimal, as production disruptions have also occurred on the camera module side.

Apple is most likely going to prioritize the production of the 6.1-inch Pro model over the larger 6.7-inch Pro Max model, which is currently experiencing production issues, while maintaining a high portion of the Pro lineup for the iPhone 15 series.

In case LG Display’s production disruption for the iPhone 15 Pro Max lasts longer than expected, Samsung Display stands to increase its profit margin. Samsung Display overtook more than 10 million units due to LG Display’s iPhone 14 Pro Max OLED production setbacks last year, resulting in a significant boost to their operating profit.

Recent reports have claimed the iPhone 15 Pro line will see even slimmer bezels this year, moving closer to nothing but glass on the front of the device.

Furthermore, BOE has recently filed a trial for the invalidation of a US patent of Samsung Display, increasing the number of patents that BOE claims are invalid to four. Samsung Display alleges that BOE has violated its diamond pixel structure patents. This dispute adds another layer of complexity to the iPhone 15’s production journey.