iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Functions Potentially Leaked in iOS 17

Usman Qureshi
12 seconds ago

Apple’s 2023 flagship iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumoured to come equipped with a new, customizable hardware feature known as the “Action button.”

Fw1 96DWcAEXSNK

Digging deep into the recently released iOS 17 beta 4, the folks over at MacRumors appear to have uncovered potential insights into this intriguing new iPhone button.

Based on previous reports, the Action button is expected to replace the traditional Ring/Silent switch on the upcoming Pro iPhone models, offering users quick access to various functions and settings without the need to unlock the device.

In the latest iOS 17 developer beta’s code, clues suggest that the Action button could come with the following nine customizable options.

  1. One potential function is “Accessibility,” which may allow users to access a range of accessibility features, including VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, and more, enhancing the device’s usability for individuals with diverse needs.
  2. Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, the “Shortcuts” option could enable users to execute various tasks they’ve customized or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, like sending messages, controlling smart home devices, or playing a favorite playlist.
  3. For those accustomed to the current iPhone models, the “Silent Mode” option may function similarly to the Ring/Silent switch, effortlessly toggling the ringer and alerts on or off.
  4. The “Camera” feature could provide swift access to the Camera app, allowing users to snap photos or record videos with a single press of the Action button.
  5. Another handy option is the “Flashlight,” enabling users to turn the flashlight on or off with ease, which can prove useful in various situations.
  6. Additionally, the Action button may include a “Focus” mode activation or deactivation option, offering users a quick way to manage their device’s focus settings.
  7. The “Magnifier” option, on the other hand, could utilize the iPhone’s camera as a magnifying glass, zooming in on small text or objects for improved visibility.
  8. As for language enthusiasts, the “Translate” option could provide a convenient way to launch the Translate app and initiate a conversation or text translation swiftly.
  9. Lastly, the “Voice Memos” option might allow users to start or stop recording voice memos effortlessly using the Voice Memos app.

While there is no official word yet on the iPhone 15’s release, industry experts expect Apple to adhere to its usual September launch schedule for the announcement.

Other articles in the category: News

Twitter Rebrand Seizes @x Account from Photographer

Elon Musk has taken over the '@x' Twitter handle as part of the social network's ongoing rebranding. The previous owner of the handle, San Francisco-based photographer Gene X Hwang, was left in the lurch when his account was abruptly taken over by the company. Hwang, who had registered the '@x' account back in 2007, stated...
John Quintet
54 mins ago

Uber Driver App Now Compatible with Apple CarPlay

Uber has announced a significant upgrade to its driver app, making it compatible with Apple CarPlay. This new feature, effective today, allows all Uber drivers using an iPhone to operate the Uber driver app directly from their vehicle's dashboard. Previously, Uber was testing the CarPlay version in beta but now it’s widely available. This integration...
John Quintet
1 hour ago

Feds, Ontario Drop $22 Million to Expand Rural Internet in Ontario

In a bid to ensure universal access to reliable high-speed internet, the federal government and Ontario have announced significant investments for underserved communities across the province. The move is part of a broader initiative to bridge the digital divide and foster economic development in rural areas. Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental...
John Quintet
2 hours ago