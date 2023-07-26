iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Functions Potentially Leaked in iOS 17

Apple’s 2023 flagship iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumoured to come equipped with a new, customizable hardware feature known as the “Action button.”

Digging deep into the recently released iOS 17 beta 4, the folks over at MacRumors appear to have uncovered potential insights into this intriguing new iPhone button.

Based on previous reports, the Action button is expected to replace the traditional Ring/Silent switch on the upcoming Pro iPhone models, offering users quick access to various functions and settings without the need to unlock the device.

In the latest iOS 17 developer beta’s code, clues suggest that the Action button could come with the following nine customizable options.

One potential function is “Accessibility,” which may allow users to access a range of accessibility features, including VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, and more, enhancing the device’s usability for individuals with diverse needs. Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, the “Shortcuts” option could enable users to execute various tasks they’ve customized or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, like sending messages, controlling smart home devices, or playing a favorite playlist. For those accustomed to the current iPhone models, the “Silent Mode” option may function similarly to the Ring/Silent switch, effortlessly toggling the ringer and alerts on or off. The “Camera” feature could provide swift access to the Camera app, allowing users to snap photos or record videos with a single press of the Action button. Another handy option is the “Flashlight,” enabling users to turn the flashlight on or off with ease, which can prove useful in various situations. Additionally, the Action button may include a “Focus” mode activation or deactivation option, offering users a quick way to manage their device’s focus settings. The “Magnifier” option, on the other hand, could utilize the iPhone’s camera as a magnifying glass, zooming in on small text or objects for improved visibility. As for language enthusiasts, the “Translate” option could provide a convenient way to launch the Translate app and initiate a conversation or text translation swiftly. Lastly, the “Voice Memos” option might allow users to start or stop recording voice memos effortlessly using the Voice Memos app.

While there is no official word yet on the iPhone 15’s release, industry experts expect Apple to adhere to its usual September launch schedule for the announcement.