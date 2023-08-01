Twitter, aka X, Files Legal Action Against Anti-Hate Group CCDH

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

X, formally known as Twitter, is filing a legal claim against anti-hate group the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and its backers.

In a X Blog post, which still redirects to the old Twitter Blog URL, X claims that the CCDH has been making “false or misleading” claims against the social media platform in a bid to disuade advertisers from supporting the company. X believes CCDH is “actively working to assert false and misleading claims encouraging advertisers to pause investment on the platform.”

X believes that it offers a plaform for “people of all backgrounds and beliefs” to “freely express themselves, so long as they do so within the bounds of the law.” However, the CCDH recently released a research article, insisting that the platform allows racial and homophobic posts to proliferate across the platform.

The Elon Musk-owned company believes that the research was conducted on bad faith. X accuses the CCDH of gaining access to data without Brandwatch’s authorization and used metrics reported on by Bloomberg without proper context.

Thus X is targeting legal action against the CCDH and backers. However, according to The New York Times, the CCDH rejects the allegations. The anti-hate group states that the study published merely points to documentated methodology made by X. Moreover, it’s said that X never claims what’s said in the study is false, only that it doesn’t accept government or company funding.

The CCDH states that it “will not be bullied” by X and will contunue publishing its research. However, full-fledged research on X continues to be a difficult task. Many of the latest policies are impacting in-depth research. With new rate limits in place, extensive research is being impacted.

Other articles in the category: News

