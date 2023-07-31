Apple Grants Exception to Twitter for Rebrand to ‘X’

The official Twitter app for iPhone and iPad has finally been rebranded as “X” on the App Store after weeks of changes to its social handles and branding.

As noted by TechCrunch, while Apple typically doesn’t allow single-letter app names, it has made an exception for X Corp., owned by Elon Musk.

Previously, Twitter rebranded its iOS and Android apps, replacing the old bird logo with the new “X” logo. However, they were unable to change the actual listed name due to an error in the App Store Connect, the portal for managing apps.

Now, Apple seems to have granted the exception, allowing X Corp. to have a single-letter app name. The new tagline for X on the App Store is “Blaze Your Glory!!,” though its meaning remains unclear.

The rebranding on Android faced no issues as the app changed its name to X along with the logo swap earlier.

Another app named X, which used a combination of X and another invisible character to get around Apple’s character limits, was also renamed voluntarily over the weekend. The developers clarified that Twitter/X or Apple didn’t reach out to them.

Last week, X took over the @x handle without any warning to its original owner. The company offered the user a selection of X merchandise and a tour of X’s HQ, as a “reflection of our appreciation.”

In addition to the rebranding efforts, X is also renaming its subscription service from Twitter Blue to X Blue.

The updated subscription service now allows users to upload up to three hours of video, an extension from the previous two-hour limit set in May.