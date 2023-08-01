What’s New on Apple Arcade: August 2023

This August, Apple Arcade is setting the gaming stage on fire with the release of four thrilling new games, alongside 30 app updates and major events.

The platform is rejuvenating SEGA’s classic rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, introducing fun puzzle games like Nekograms+ and Kingdoms: Merge & Build, and the distinctive indie game finity.

“Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is coming soon to Apple Arcade with exciting new songs and a series first Story Mode only found on the service,” said Ian Curran, president and chief operating officer of SEGA of America, in a statement.

Players will have plenty to explore with updates to fan favourites like Crossy Road Castle, Jetpack Joyride 2, and Cooking Mama: Cuisine! Furthermore, recently launched titles like TMNT Splintered Fate, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure are also getting content updates this month.

In a special collaboration, Crayola Create and Play+ is teaming up with Hasbro’s My Little Pony, PJ Masks, and Tonka for a Back-to-School Style Squad event. This event, running from August 4 to 31, promotes self-expression, creative confidence, and early educational skills exclusively in Crayola Create and Play+.

Apple Arcade has a catalogue of over 200 games and monthly additions coming every time.

Here are the new games available this month on Apple Arcade for August 2023:

August 8: Nekograms+ (by Hungry Sky)

August 18: Kingdoms: Merge & Build (by Cherrypick Games)

August 25: finity. (by Seabaa, Inc.)

August 29: Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go (by SEGA)

Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month in Canada and is also part of Apple One subscription bundles.