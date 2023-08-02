Apple AirTag Sale: Rare Price Drop Ahead of Back to School

Apple’s popular AirTag trackers are on sale right now, with the 4-pack seeing a rare discount, available on Amazon.ca.

The Apple AirTag 4-pack is on sale for $10 off, down to $119.99, taking the cost of one tracker down to $29.99 each. If you buy a single AirTag, it costs $39, so the 4-pack saves you $36 taking this sale into consideration.

AirTags help you track your luggage, keys, backpacks and more. They leverage millions of iPhones and Apple’s Find My network. They’re a must-have when travelling (and for tossing into your kid’s backpack).

The Find My app enables users to effortlessly track and find items using AirTag, a device that can be instantly connected to your iPhone or iPad with a simple one-tap setup. If you need assistance finding your things, you can play a sound on the AirTag’s built-in speaker or even ask Siri for help.

For users with select iPhone models, Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology can guide you directly to your nearby AirTag, and for items further away, the Find My network leverages hundreds of millions of Apple devices to assist in locating them.

If an item is lost, AirTag can be put into Lost Mode, and you’ll be automatically notified when it’s detected in the network. Ensuring user privacy, all communication within the Find My network is anonymous and encrypted, and location data and history are never stored on the AirTag.

With a replaceable battery that lasts over a year and IP67 water and dust resistance, the AirTag is designed for longevity and durability. Compatibility includes devices with iOS 14.5 or later and iPad models with iPadOS 14.5 or later, making it a versatile addition to the Apple ecosystem.

Click here to jump on the Apple AirTag sale while it’s still available.