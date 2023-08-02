Razer Nexus 3.0 Arrives on iOS and Android, Upgrading the Mobile Gaming Experience

Razer is launching Nexus 3.0, the third major revision of its iOS and Android app. The new version of the gaming launcher for Razer Edge and Kishi V2 brings a few quality-of-life improvements to players.

The Nexus 3.0 app is refining the in-app curation for compatible Razer Edge and Kishi V2 games. Now, optional video previews and “carefully considered” categories are available to players. Razer aims to cut down on the time it takes to discover a game and jump in and begin playing it.

In addition, the Nexus app has an “evolved” UI. Including animated Dynamic Color backgrounds and Game Background options, players can now customize the app to their preferences. There are now handpicked wallpapers for installed games to choose from. Nexus also adds a Favourites row for instant access to preferred games.

“As the mobile gaming landscape evolves at an extraordinary rate, we recognized a need for a platform that keeps pace with this rapid progression,” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Hardware Business Unit said in a press release. ” With Nexus 3.0, gamers can discover new realms and launch favourite games, all with no subscription fees required. It’s more than an app; it’s our commitment to delivering unbridled gaming experiences to the palm of your hand.”

Android users get a few exclusive perks via the update. For instance, Razer adds new enhancements for the Virtual Controller Mode. Improvements include adding support for MOBA games, the options to invert the X and Y axis, camera control sensitivity, and key mapping for the M1 and M2 buttons. Razer is also removing the Android Accessibility permission requirement.

In addition, Android users also receive optimized gaming performance via the app. This includes reduced power consumption when using the Razer Kishi V2 controller. App launch button reliability is also said to be improved with superior quality for captured videos and screenshots.

The Nexus 3.0 update is available now and free to iOS and Android users.