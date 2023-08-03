Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Now Available in Canada for $1,399

Dyson has launched the Big+Quiet Formaldehyde purifier, the largest unit made to clean the air in your home from the company. This device is now available in Canada for $1,399.

Originally revealed earlier this year, the Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is the biggest and most quiet purifier in the Dyson catalogue. It’s designed for big and open home spaces and is capable of purifying air of up to 100 meters of squared space.

Thanks to new Cone Aerodynamic technology, Dyson is able to deliver 10-metre projection while maintaining 56 decibels of noise. The five-year HEPA H13 particle filter is able to capture 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles. This includes the new K-Carbon filter, removing gas pollutants and three times more NO2.

The Big+Quiet Formaldehyde also includes Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration. Therefore, users can add it to their smart home for ease of use and voice commands throughout the day. Additionally, the company’s MyDyson app can analyze the air quality throughout the day and send live data to the user.

Canadians can purchase the Big+Quiet Formaldehyde purifier online via the Dyson website starting today.