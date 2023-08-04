Google One Members Get Exclusive Savings on Pixel 7, 7 Pro

Google One members are getting some exclusive discounts on the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Canadian residents who are Google One members can now save up to $327 on their purchase of these devices, using the special promotion code sent by email, until August 6, 2023.

That’s according to emails being sent out to Google One members and received by iPhone in Canada. The Pixel 7 starts at $799 and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $1,179.

The Pixel 7 series comes packed with features designed to enhance the daily user experience. With the Photo Unblur tool, blurry pictures become a thing of the past, even for photos taken with older phones. The Night Sight mode allows for capturing stunning images in low light conditions.

Powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, the devices offer a remarkable all-day battery that can last up to 72 hours with the Extreme Battery Saver mode. Other intriguing functionalities include real-time translation, enhanced call quality in noisy environments, and seamless compatibility with other brands’ devices.

Customers can further benefit from additional savings on their Pixel 7 purchase with an eligible phone trade-in. However, the promotional offer is only available to Canadian residents who are 18 or older, with shipping addresses in Canada. Users must also have internet access and a valid form of payment at checkout, in addition to being signed into their Google Account.

To redeem the promotional code, customers must visit the Google Store, add the Pixel 7 phones to their cart, and enter the code at checkout. The discount will be automatically applied.

This is the (one time?) promo code iPhone in Canada received by email and you’re welcome to try it out: 86Z9ZC22XGA6Y471LCZHNFF. Let us know if it worked!