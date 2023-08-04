Rogers Canada-US-Mexico Plan Drops to $60 for EPP Customers

Rogers recently added Mexico to its Canada-USA 5G plan that costs $105 per month with 150GB of data. The plan includes unlimited talk, text and data throughout North America, and has yet to be matched by Telus or Bell.

If your employer offers the Rogers Preferred Program (known as RPP or EPP discounts), which provides special corporate plans for employees, you can nab the Canada-USA-Mexico plan right now for $60/month, savings of $45 monthly for a North America plan.

The Rogers RPP offering is at $60 with 100GB of data (and not 150GB) notes RFD users, which also includes shareable data. The plan can be coupled with phone upgrades and is part of August 2023 Rogers EPP offerings.

“I was able to get 100 GB each shareable plan for 2 lines with CAN/US/MEXICO for $60 monthly. I upgraded phones for both lines – iPhone 14 Pro with Upfront Edge $19.99/month + tax and Samsung S23 Ultra with Upfront Edge $20.00/month,” said RFD user ‘sanrup’. The $60 activation fees were also waived.

The program is also offering 5G home internet starting at $40/month with 500GB monthly bandwidth, when bundled with another Rogers service.

Now, again this is one of those ‘your mileage may vary’ (YMMV) situations, but most were able to confirm the offering was available within RPP offerings shown on the web.