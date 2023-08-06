iPhone 15 Release Date: September 22 Likely, Says Report

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Sunday PowerOn newsletter has shed some light on when we can expect Apple to launch its iPhone 15 lineup.

While it’s all but expected a debut will come again in September, sources have told Gurman the iPhone 15 lineup release date is expected to take place around September 22. That would be following a special event slated for September 12 or 13, he says. The date means Apple will be able to squeeze one week of iPhone 15 sales into its fourth quarter, which typically sees high sales due to the holiday period.

Apple recently admitted the US smartphone market is in a downturn. This comes less than six weeks before the tech giant is set to unveil its newest iPhone 15 lineup.

The iPhone 15 is anticipated to be the most significant update to the device in three years. Historically, major overhauls, such as those seen with the iPhone 6, iPhone X, and iPhone 12, have been self-selling due to their innovative features.

Sources suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro line is expected to boast several enticing features, including thinner display borders, a premium titanium frame, significant camera enhancements, a USB-C charging port, and a faster processor. However, the success of the iPhone 15 may not solely rely on its features, indicating that Apple might need to intensify its marketing strategies to entice consumers.

During its post-earnings conference call, Apple highlighted the sales slowdown, with iPhone sales dropping by 2.4% to $39.7 billion in the last quarter, slightly missing Wall Street’s predictions. While the iPhone has faced previous challenges, such as supply chain issues and launch delays, it rarely sees a decline in sales.

Apple noted it might face a potential fourth consecutive quarterly sales drop, a situation not seen since 2001.

An advantage for Apple this holiday season is the comparison to 2022, when the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max faced production halts due to the pandemic at Foxconn plants in China. If the iPhone 15 can maintain steady production, it stands a chance for significant year-over-year growth.

Economic uncertainty is indeed real right now. Companies are cutting jobs, and the cost of living continues to be expensive. How many are willing to splurge on another iPhone upgrade when prices are rumoured to be higher, while features and designs have remained about the same?