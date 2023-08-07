Bing’s AI-Powered Search Coming to Third-Party Web Browsers

Six months ago, Microsoft launched its AI-powered Bing and Edge. Since then, the platform has achieved over 1 billion chats and 750 million images have been processed, said the company on Monday. This had led to nine consecutive quarters of growth on Edge, says Microsoft.

One of the significant advancements is the Bing Image Creator. This innovative tool, powered by the advanced DALL∙E models from OpenAI, provides users a unique platform to translate their thoughts into visual reality.

Microsoft also updated the Bing Chat experience based on user feedback. A popular feature, Chat History, now archives previous chats, displaying them on the right-hand side of the chat window under “Recent Activity”. This enables users to refer back to prior conversations easily.

In addition, Microsoft has launched the Bing Mobile App and Windows Copilot, allowing users to enjoy Bing’s AI-powered features across different devices, be it mobile or PC. Bing is also now integrated into the SwiftKey keyboard, enhancing text prediction capabilities.

The big news, however, is Bing’s recent announcement about its compatibility with third-party browsers on web and mobile. This move brings the powerful features of Bing, such as summarized answers and image creation, to a broader user base. While Bing recommends Microsoft Edge for the optimum Chat experience, users can still access a majority of Bing’s features on their preferred browser, such as Chrome or Safari. This feature is “coming soon”.

The multimodal Visual Search in Chat feature, Dark Mode, and Bing Chat Enterprise are some of the platform’s other recent additions, providing users with an enhanced and versatile search experience.

Check out the six months with AI-powered Bing promo below: