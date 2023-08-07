Rumour Suggests iPhone 15 Pro Models May Offer 2TB of Storage

It’s being suggested that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models may feature up to 2TB of storage, doubling the capacity current models offer.

This new rumour originates from a news aggregator account “yeux1122”. Discovered by MacRumors on the Korean Navar blog, it’s claimed that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may include a whopping 2TB of maximum storage for users.

That’s not all, it’s also reported over the weekend that a similar claim came from a Weibo account. This account states that the iPhone Pro models may start with 256GB of storage. If true, Apple will be looking to significantly raise the ceiling on the minimum storage specs on its Pro devices.

If these claims are indeed correct, Apple may be able to offer four storage options across its iPhone 15 Pro models. As an alternative to what’s available now, iPhone 15 Pro may include storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

In the past few months, analysts have predicted that Apple may raise the prices for its iPhone 15 Pro models. Jeff Pu has said in a research note that due to expected upgrades to the framework of the phone, the A17 Bionic hip, and upgrades to the camera, prices could be raised.

Adding to this, if Apple were to start offering the iPhone 15 Pro with a minimum of 256GB, the base price for the devices will likely go up. Plus, if a 2TB SKU were also on the market, users will likely have to pay a pretty penny in order to purchase one.

Apple historically unveils its new iPhone lineup in September. We’ll likely learn more in the coming week about what the company has planned.