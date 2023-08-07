Sony XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones on Sale for 38% Off

Sony’s popular WH-1000XM4/B Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones have just been slashed, in what is a near all-time low in pricing.

Costco.ca and warehouses have slashed these headphones by 38% off, saving you $150 and taking them down to $248. That’s just over one-third the cost of Apple’s AirPods Max headphones. Costco’s 90-day electronics return policy does not apply to these headphones.

One of the standout features of the WH-1000XM4/B is its industry-leading digital noise cancellation. The headphones house extra microphones to help isolate sound when on a call, improving overall phone call quality and reducing high and mid-frequency sounds.

The dual noise sensor technology, two microphones on each earcup, capture ambient noise and send the data to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. This new algorithm allows for real-time noise cancelling in a range of environments, contributing to its superior sound quality.

Additionally, these headphones boast up to 30 hours of battery life, offering users an uninterrupted, immersive audio experience. Other attributes include touch sensor controls and compatibility with Alexa, Android, Apple iOS, and Google Assistant.

The Sony WH-1000XM4/B weighs in at 254 grams (8.96 oz.) and offers a frequency response from 4 Hz to 40,000 Hz, ensuring a rich audio experience that caters to a wide range of musical tastes.

These features, combined with a built-in microphone and a foldable design, make the Sony WH-1000XM4/B a versatile choice for music enthusiasts and busy professionals alike.

Last year, after a new XM5 version was released by Sony, the XM4 headphones went on sale, down to $278, while some earlier deals saw them on sale for $239 at Staples. But this latest $248 deal is pretty cheap for these popular headphones. Just be warned the Sony app for these headphones has a terrible interface.

The sale on these headphones from Costco starts today, August 7, 2023, and goes until September 3, just in time for back to school.