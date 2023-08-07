Spyware LetMeSpy Forced to Shut Down after Hacker Wipes Servers

Poland-based spyware LetMeSpy has announced its permanent shutdown after suffering a major data breach which resulted in the loss of all data on its servers, TechCrunch is reporting.

In a notice posted on its website, the spyware maker confirmed the closure of its service, effective by the end of August. As part of the shutdown, it has now blocked users from logging in or creating new accounts.

A separate notice on LetMeSpy’s former login page confirmed previous reports that the hacker responsible for the breach also deleted all data from the spyware operation’s servers.

“The breach consisted of unauthorized access to the LetMeSpy website’s database, downloading, and simultaneously deleting data from the website by the attacker,” the notice explained.

For those who aren’t familiar, LetMeSpy was an Android phone monitoring app designed to remain concealed on a victim’s phone home screen, making it difficult to detect and remove.

Once installed on a person’s phone, often by someone with knowledge of their phone passcode, apps like LetMeSpy continuously steal the victim’s messages, call logs, and real-time location data.

According to a network traffic analysis, LetMeSpy’s app is no longer functional, and the spyware maker’s website no longer provides the app for download.

A leaked database, obtained by nonprofit transparency collective DDoSecrets, showed that LetMeSpy was responsible for stealing data from over 13,000 compromised Android devices worldwide. Before the breach, LetMeSpy’s website claimed to have control over more than 236,000 devices.

LetMeSpy is the latest spyware operation to close its doors in the past year following security incidents that exposed victims’ data and the identities of its operators.