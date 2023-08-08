Amazon Announces Prime Day in October is Back

Here we go again, folks. Amazon has just announced a new Prime Day event coming in October, called ‘Prime Big Deal Days’.

“This October, we’re bringing an exclusive shopping event to Prime members—Prime Big Deal Days! I’m really excited for Prime members to discover some of Amazon’s best deals of the season across 19 countries,” said Doug Herrington CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores on Tuesday.

Amazon says its Prime Big Deals Days will take place in Canada, alongside Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.

“We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event. I can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season,” concluded Herrington on LinkedIn.

Last year, Amazon held a Prime Early Access Sale in October, taking place on the 11th and 12th. This looks to be the norm now, for Amazon to hold two Prime Day events per calendar year, to drive up sales. The holiday period is usually when consumers are spending for presents and such.

Let’s hope this year’s Prime event in October will bring some deals worth checking out again. We’ll be keeping you fully-informed of what’s to come. Stay tuned!