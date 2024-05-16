Refurbished iPhone 13 mini Now Available in Canada

Apple has launched refurbished iPhone 13 mini models in Canada for purchase in its online store for the first time.

As of writing, you can get the iPhone 13 in Midnight in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, priced at $589, $729 and $989 respectively. Delivery is showing about one week if you order today.

An iPhone SE 128GB brand new costs $649 on Apple.ca ($60 more) and has the same A15 Bionic chip with a lower-quality 4.7-inch Retina HD display. I’d rather have the iPhone 13 mini.

Originally released in September 2021, the iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. Battery life supports video playback of up to 17 hours and includes dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras with 4K video recording.

Apple says refurbished models are rigorously tested and come with a one-year limited warranty and a 15-day return policy. Supplies are limited, and the package includes a USB-C to Lightning cable and the usual documentation.

Each refurbished iPhone includes a new battery and outer shell, all manuals and accessories, and comes in a new white box.

Last August, Apple launched refurbished iPhone 12 mini units in Canada, priced from $649 for 128GB and $769 for 256GB. Looks like prices have dropped a bit for iPhone 13 mini. Last spring, Apple’s online store launched refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max units.

Click here to jump on a refurbished iPhone 13 mini while they are still available. Apple dropped the ‘mini’ line with iPhone 14 series.