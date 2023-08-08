Nomad Launches ‘Glow in the Dark’ Sport Band for Apple Watch

Accessory maker Nomad has just introduced an innovative ‘Glow in the Dark’ limited edition Sport Band for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and older models.

The all-new Nomad Apple Watch band offers a visual spectacle that transitions from a daytime off-white hue to an enchanting glowing green under the cover of darkness

This remarkable transformation is made possible through the integration of advanced FKM fluoroelastomer rubber.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Glow in the Dark Sport Band boasts a subtle microtexture finish that offers a smooth and satin-like appearance.

The band is designed to embrace your wrist with a slim yet secure custom-designed pin and tuck closure mechanism. This aluminum pin seamlessly fastens the band, ensuring a secure fit, while the neatly tucked tail end ensures a comfortable wearing experience.

Suited for both high-intensity workouts and daily wear, the Nomad Sport Band offers a modern and athletic look that complements various lifestyles

Noteworthy features of the Glow in the Dark Sport Band include:

FKM fluoroelastomer rubber

100% waterproof

Interior ventilation channels

Custom aluminum closure pin

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

The Nomad Sport Band for Apple Watch is available and shipping today for $60.