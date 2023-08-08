Refurbished Steam Deck Now Available in Canada

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

steam deck 64gb refurb

Valve-owned Steam has just announced the availability of its refurbished Steam Deck, offering gamers a more affordable option to experience high-quality gaming on the go. The 64GB version is priced at $399 CAD, making it officially cheaper than the Switch OLED and on par with the non-OLED Switch.

For those interested in more storage, Steam also offers other models: the 256GB version for $529 (normally $659) and the 512GB variant for $649 (normally $819)

One of the highlights of this deal is that the refurbished Steam Deck comes with the same 1-year warranty as a brand-new unit, ensuring that customers receive the same level of service and peace of mind.

These units were made available earlier yesterday but sold out. These units will likely move quickly as well.

The handheld (which has echoes of several portable gaming rigs of years past) features a seven-inch screen and runs on a quad-core Zen 2 CPU, coupled with AMD RDNA 2 graphics and 16GB of RAM. Storage runs 64GB to 512GB, and the built-in storage can be augmented via microSD.

The Steam Deck launched back in July 2021 and was priced from $499 CAD.

[via RFD]

