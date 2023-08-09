Apple Watch Series 9 May Get New Magnetic Band Option

According to a new report from Apple device collector “Kosutami,” the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 may introduce a new magnetic band option (via MacRumors).

(Image: woven band with magnetic buckle mockup)

The source indicates that this new band, constructed from a woven fabric material, will boast a magnetic buckle, akin to the well-received Modern Buckle band.

The band is expected to make its debut concurrently with the introduction of new Apple Watch models later this year.

#Apple will release a new Watch band with weaved fabric materials and magnetic buckle (might like Modern Buckle Leather Band one) this year later with new watch.

(Photo only for concept looks)#appleinternal @markgurman @URedditor @ProfessorTox pic.twitter.com/9wD75v6go5 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) August 9, 2023

According to Kosutami, the magnetic band is tailored for the upcoming ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌, distinguishing it from the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

This new Apple Watch magnetic band is projected to be available at a price point of $99 in the U.S., mirroring the cost of the Braided Solo Loop.

(Image: Braided Solo Loop)

Apple’s history of band innovations traces back to 2014 with the introduction of the Modern Buckle leather band for the original Apple Watch.

The company’s description highlights the band’s innovative magnetic closure system, disguising a two-piece magnetic fastening mechanism as a solid buckle.

Apart from the expected performance boost from the S9 chip, the ‌Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to debut in a couple of new colour variations, featuring pink aluminum and black titanium finishes.

The anticipated release of ‌Apple Watch 9 aligns with the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, expected in September.