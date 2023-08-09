Disney+ to Stream ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Sept. 6

Disney’s live-action take on its animated classic, “The Little Mermaid,” which earned over $542 million worldwide since its May release, is set to launch its streaming debut on Disney+ on September 6, 2023. Time to round up the kids and the popcorn.

Subscribers will enjoy exclusive content like Oscar winner Javier Bardem’s rendition of “Impossible Child”, a collaboration with acclaimed music talent Alan Menken and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, among other bonus features.

Revisiting the iconic story of Ariel, the curious mermaid who defies her kingdom’s rules to explore the human world and find love, the film features a star-studded cast. Halle Bailey plays Ariel, with Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Other notable names include Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Oscar winners Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy.

Directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall, with a screenplay by David Magee, the film also boasts songs by the legendary Alan Menken and new lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Produced by Marc Platt, Miranda, John DeLuca, and Marshall, the movie is a fresh take on a Disney classic. If you didn’t catch it in theatres, you can watch it on Disney+ next month as part of your subscription.

Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.