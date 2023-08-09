Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 2

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
Get 7GB for $55 when you bundle with a home service
Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with Unlimited Shareable Plans Ultimate 25, 50 & 25 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Ongoing deals:
Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.
Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 and get double the storage size at no extra cost. Plus, get up to $710 off when your trade in an eligible phone.
Get up to $600 in bill credits for every line you add. Available to Small Business customers activating additional lines on an eligible 2-year plan.
Save $60 when you buy online.
Get bonus 100 MB data with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 500 MB bonus data/mo. with Prepaid Voice and Data plans when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
30 GB for $55/mo, after $10 bill credits when you bring your own phone.
Ongoing deals:
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 and get twice the storage at no added cost. Select the 512GB memory option and you’ll get it for the same price as 256GB ($160 discount). Available on select Koodo Tab.
Get 20 GB in Quebec or 10 GB in other regions, for only $39/month. Plus choose a free perk. When you bring your own phone.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.
Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo prepaid plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 3G prepaid plan.
For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of CAN-U.S. data for $55 per month in Quebec, 50GB of data for $55/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Big savings for students with 20GB of data for $45/month in Quebec or 50GB of data for $55/month in other regions. New activations only, when you bring your own device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB with new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan. Get a bonus 15GB on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
Save up to $1,515 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save 20% on select accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Get the latest Apple accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Google Pixel 7 for $0 per month. Enjoy $936 in Bring-It-Back savings and up to $70 in Trade-In bill credits.
Ongoing deals:
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB, on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans.
Save up to $670 on iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get $1,225 off your Samsung Galaxy S23 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get double the memory for no extra cost when you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB or a Z Fold5 512GB. Offer only available with a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment term.
Pre-order the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $2,145. Double the memory at no extra cost and get the 512GB model for the same price as 256GB. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Save 40% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $20 per month for six months.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Get iPad (9th generation) for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, connect it to your unlimited data plan for just $10 extra per month.
Get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years with an Unlimited CAN-US 5G+ plan when you bring your own device (Quebec only).
Enjoy up to 15% off on select like-new devices.
Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $53/month.
Upgrade and save up to $620 with Trade-In on iPhone 14 & Apple Watch. Certain conditions apply.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
