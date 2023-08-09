Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 2

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

CRTC Hits Cellphone Services Competition Milestone, Says CEO The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) confirmed today that agreements are now established allowing regional firms to access networks of larger Canadian cellular service companies, in what it says is a major milestone to increase competition across the nation. This access will enable these regional entities to operate as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs),...

Xplore 5G Network Expands in Manitoba Woodstock, New Brunswick-based rural internet service provider Xplore announced it has expanded its 5G network in Manitoba. The company’s 5G network has now reached Cloverleaf, Manitoba, located 50km east of Winnipeg. "We're so excited to announce that we have expanded our 5G network to Cloverleaf, Manitoba! 5G Home Internet delivers faster speeds up to 100...