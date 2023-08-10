TTC Interac Debit Contactless Payments Have Arrived

Starting August 15, 2023, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) riders will have a smoother travel experience as Interac Debit becomes an available contactless payment option for adult fares.

This initiative aims to simplify the transit process for those in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) by eliminating the need for loading passes or buying tickets.

“Now, Toronto’s transit users can swiftly pay for their rides directly from their bank accounts using Interac Debit. With its integration into the PRESTO network, we’re proud to enhance the transit experience for the entire GTA,” said William Keliehor, Chief Commercial Officer at Interac, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

This development also signifies a milestone for TTC riders, as they can now use a debit card stored in their mobile wallets on smartphones or smartwatches to pay for adult transit fares. Since the introduction of Interac Debit contactless payments in 2021, about 32% of these transactions have been made using a mobile wallet, including the likes of Apple Pay or Google Pay.

“The ability to tap and pay with a debit or credit card is a feature our riders have long desired, and we’re thrilled to make their commutes more effortless,” said Rick Leary, CEO of the TTC.

Interac’s commitment to enhancing transit payments extends beyond Toronto. In May, nine transit agencies incorporated Interac Debit as a contactless payment method within the PRESTO fare system. Other transit agencies, including TransLink, Société de transport de Laval (STL), Fredericton Transit, and Lethbridge Transit, have also adopted it.

“By integrating Interac Debit payments, transit agencies are catering to the payment preferences of nearly 30 million Canadians. As we navigate the post-pandemic world, such conveniences can play a pivotal role in boosting ridership,” said Andrew Yablonovsky, AVP of Group Product Strategy and Growth at Interac.

A 2022 survey by Interac revealed a strong inclination towards contactless payments among Ontarians. 67% expressed their likelihood to use such payments if available, and 69% viewed Interac Debit as a handy transit payment method.

“We’re elated to offer TTC riders the choice of Interac Debit payment on PRESTO devices. From August 15, transit users across the GTHA can opt for their preferred card, streamlining travel across the region,” said Barclay Hancock, Chief Payments Officer at Metrolinx.

While Interac Debit has landed for contactless payments, TTC riders beyond Rogers and Freedom Mobile customers are still waiting for wireless coverage.