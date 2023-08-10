How to Verify Your Threads Profile on Mastodon

In a recent Threads update, social media giant Meta has introduced a new feature that allows users to verify their Threads profiles on platforms like Mastodon, The Verge reports.

This enhancement, detailed in a Threads post by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, doesn’t grant the coveted blue checkmark for free; that privilege might require a payment to Meta.

Nevertheless, this development has a broader significance as it showcases a direct link between Threads and decentralized social media – a step towards greater integration.

Mosseri’s announcement was part of a series of updates shared on Wednesday. He emphasized, “We’ve also rolled out Threads support for rel=me links to help you verify your identity on platforms like Mastodon.”

The verification process is straightforward. By including an HTTPS link in your profile metadata, Mastodon conducts a check to ascertain if the linked web page features a special rel=me attribute pointing back to your Mastodon profile.

Once confirmed, a verification checkmark is displayed next to the link, signifying ownership.

Simply follow these steps to obtain a verified checkmark for your Threads profile on Mastodon:

Head to your Threads profile and update your featured link with your Mastodon profile URL. In your Mastodon profile, replace one of the featured links with your Threads profile URL. Save the changes, and your Mastodon profile will proudly display a green verification checkmark next to your Threads profile URL.

Mosseri also hinted at Meta’s plans to eventually integrate Threads with the decentralized ActivityPub protocol. This move would further bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized social media