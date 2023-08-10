How to Verify Your Threads Profile on Mastodon

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

In a recent Threads update, social media giant Meta has introduced a new feature that allows users to verify their Threads profiles on platforms like Mastodon, The Verge reports.

Mastodon

This enhancement, detailed in a Threads post by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, doesn’t grant the coveted blue checkmark for free; that privilege might require a payment to Meta.

Nevertheless, this development has a broader significance as it showcases a direct link between Threads and decentralized social media – a step towards greater integration.

Mosseri’s announcement was part of a series of updates shared on Wednesday. He emphasized, “We’ve also rolled out Threads support for rel=me links to help you verify your identity on platforms like Mastodon.”

The verification process is straightforward. By including an HTTPS link in your profile metadata, Mastodon conducts a check to ascertain if the linked web page features a special rel=me attribute pointing back to your Mastodon profile.

Once confirmed, a verification checkmark is displayed next to the link, signifying ownership.

Threads app ios 1

Simply follow these steps to obtain a verified checkmark for your Threads profile on Mastodon:

  1. Head to your Threads profile and update your featured link with your Mastodon profile URL.
  2. In your Mastodon profile, replace one of the featured links with your Threads profile URL.
  3. Save the changes, and your Mastodon profile will proudly display a green verification checkmark next to your Threads profile URL.

Mosseri also hinted at Meta’s plans to eventually integrate Threads with the decentralized ActivityPub protocol. This move would further bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized social media

Other articles in the category: News

TTC Interac Debit Contactless Payments Have Arrived

Starting August 15, 2023, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) riders will have a smoother travel experience as Interac Debit becomes an available contactless payment option for adult fares. This initiative aims to simplify the transit process for those in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) by eliminating the need for loading passes or buying tickets. "Now, Toronto's...
John Quintet
54 mins ago

Unreleased iPhone Models Found in tvOS 17 Beta Code

All eyes are on Apple's expected iPhone 15 announcement next month and now we may have some evidence of what’s coming, according to tvOS 17 beta code. Developer Aaron has identified multiple unreleased iPhone models within tvOS 17, shedding light on potential features and specifications of the upcoming devices. https://twitter.com/aaronp613/status/1689071303356014592 “[Four] unreleased iPhone models were...
John Quintet
4 hours ago

TSN+ Pricing Revealed as Free Trial Ends

Back in January, Bell Media announced the launch of TSN+, its new sports streaming service that is available directly to consumers, without the requirement of cable or internet subscriptions. TSN+ was available as a free preview for the past 8 months but that has now come to an end as of August 9, with paid...
John Quintet
5 hours ago