Apple Shuttering iTunes Movie Trailers App, Hosting Trailers on TV App

Apple is transitioning away from using its iTunes Movie Trailers app. Moving forward, the TV app is now going to be used to showcase movie trailers exclusively.

Word broke of this by MacRumors, which discovered the non-linked banner on the iTunes Movie Trailers website. Also seen on the mobile app and tvOS app, Apple states, “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.”

In addition, its been reported that some users in the US are already seeing a new section on the TV app dubbed ‘Watch the Latest Trailers’. The banner highlights the original iTunes Movie Trailers logo, with a rebrand of “Movie & TV Trailers.” The Reddit user who first saw this section states that clicking the banner does nothing.

Clearly, this transition is still a work in progress. As of the time of writing, the new banner has not appeared on the TV app for me in Canada. Even when navigating to the banner on the iTunes Movie Trailers app, the outbound link simply bounces back to the same page rather than redirecting me.

As for why Apple may be doing this, it stands to reason that the company may see benefits from consolidating its apps. Plus, this will only bolster the offering Apple’s TV app provides users. The iTunes Movie Trailers app first launched in 2011 and gave users an easy way to keep up with movie trailers. However, the momentum and support of the app dwindled over the years. It’s now been five years since the app has seen any sort of major update.