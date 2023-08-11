Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Launches on iOS and Android September 7

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is confirmed to launch on iOS and Android on September 7th. The game expands the story and universe first brought to light by the beloved FFVII.

The game was first announced back in 2021 alongside the battle royale game Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. Initially, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis was meant to launch in 2022. However, the game was pushed due to delays. In the lead-up to the release of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, developers Applibot alongside Square Enix held a close beta testing phase in July.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is said to reimagine the timeline of FFVII and the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII. The game includes storylines from Final Fantasy 7, Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerberus. Final Fantasy Ever Crisis. The game also maintains its chibi-like character design seen in FFVII.

The will be free-to-play but will feature microtransactions. According to Engadget, the close beta version showed the game having gacha mechanics in order to gain access to cetain weapons and items.

Preregistration for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is currently available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Applibot is giving away milestone rewards as more players sign up. Currently, they’ve crossed the one million mark with only 1.2 and 1.5 million benchmarks left.