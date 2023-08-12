Fido, Virgin, Koodo Weekend Deal: 49% Off iPhone 14

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

iphone 14 fido

In a limited-time promotion ending August 14th, Apple’s iPhone 14 is available for 49% off if you sign on the dotted line with Fido, Virgin Plus or Koodo.

Fido has a 49% discount on the iPhone 14 off its carrier pricing of $1,130.76 (retail price is $1,099 from Apple but carriers add a mark up) and is also providing an extra $8 discount on financing, matching a similar offer from Virgin Plus.

Financing a 128GB iPhone 14 is $32.12 per month for 24 months. But after the $8 extra credit, it goes down to $24.12. After 24 months, you’re paying $578.88 for an iPhone 14, which is 49% off (save $551.88) the carrier retail price.

Of course, this is for the iPhone 14 only. You’ll need to pay a monthly phone plan on top of this.

Koodo has introduced two special plans for this promotion in Quebec: a $55/40GB CAN+US Plan and a $50/40GB plan exclusive to Quebec and Ottawa residents. There’s potential for additional savings for Quebec and Ottawa customers if this offer can be combined with the $50/40GB CAN+US plan on the Plus Tier, says RFD.

The lowest price plan available for this promotion is the $62/40GB plan for everyone else.

Any special plans or promotional offers in individual Virgin or Fido accounts won’t qualify for the additional discount. While there’s some ambiguity regarding Virgin’s stance on this, Fido has explicitly stated that such accounts are not eligible.

For those considering the financial breakdown, the $62 Plan combined with $24.32 financing amounts to $86.32 per month for 24 months. This means customers will pay a total of $578.88 for the iPhone 14 over the two-year term and $1,488 on the phone plan alone.

If combined with the Koodo $50/40GB plan in Quebec, the monthly cost drops to $74.32.

Additionally, trading in an iPhone 11 or 12 series can further reduce the financing payment.

Of course, if you’re on a cheaper plan like the $45/50GB plan from last year’s Black Friday deal from these flanker brands, you’re better off buying a phone outright to maintain a cheaper plan per month. But for those that seek financing, you can save on the iPhone 14 but of course, you’ll need to pay $62/month for your plan if you’re not in Quebec.

