Amazon Launches AI-Powered Review Highlights

Amazon has unveiled its latest innovation: AI-generated customer review highlights. This feature aims to simplify the shopping experience by providing a brief overview of product reviews.

Last year, the e-commerce giant saw 125 million customers leaving nearly 1.5 billion reviews and ratings, or about 45 reviews every second.

With the growth of generative AI, Amazon says its new AI-powered feature offers a brief summary on the product page, highlighting key product features and overall customer sentiment. This allows shoppers to quickly gauge a product’s reception without diving into detailed reviews, saving time. Of course this may also make customers pull the trigger and check out faster as well, right?

Currently available to a select group of mobile users in the U.S., these AI-generated highlights offer insights into specific product features. For instance, customers can easily find reviews that discuss a product’s “ease of use.” Check out the screenshot above.

“We’ll continue to make it easier for customers to submit reviews and add new content types while leveraging AI to help customers see the highlights of reviews. Should I order this, that, both, neither? As long as reviews can help make the path clearer for our customers, we are happy with the outcome,” concluded Amazon.

While this feature is currently available in the U.S. for select mobile users, hopefully it lands in Canada in the future.