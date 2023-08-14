Netflix Gaming Beta Expands to Mac, TV and PCs in Canada

Netflix, after introducing mobile games in the fall of 2021, is taking a significant step forward in its gaming journey. The streaming giant announced today that it’s rolling out a limited beta test for its gaming service to a select group of members in Canada and the UK.

This move will allow members to play games on a broader range of devices, including TVs, computers, and mobile devices. The announcement comes after the Netflix controller app was spotted for iOS devices last week.

Starting today, Canadian and UK members participating in the beta test can enjoy two games: “Oxenfree” from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure,” a captivating gem-mining arcade game.

To enhance the gaming experience on TVs, Netflix is introducing a unique feature allowing users to control games using their mobile phones. Meanwhile, members using PCs and Macs can play through Netflix.com using a keyboard and mouse, in the coming weeks.

This beta test aims to refine Netflix’s game streaming technology and the new controller system. The games on TV will be available on select devices from partners like Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN, with more devices to be added progressively.

Notably, the Apple TV is absent at launch but you can bet it will be included next.

Currently, subscribers have a variety of free games to play on iOS and Android. So far, there are 70 games available with more being released every month.

“By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world. While we’re still very early in our games journey, we’re excited to bring joy to members with games. We look forward to hearing feedback from our beta testers and sharing more as we continue on the road ahead,” concluded Netflix.