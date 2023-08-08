Netflix Game Controller App Hits iPhone and iPad

Netflix has launched its Game Controller app for iPhone and iPad, now available in the App Store.

“Coming soon to Netflix. Play games on your TV with the Netflix Game Controller. This Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device,” reads the description (via TechCrunch).

Netflix Games launched back in November 2021, offering subscribers a variety of free games to play on iOS and Android. So far, there are 70 games available with more being released every month.

The new Game Controller app shows a virtual joystick on the left and X, Y, B and A buttons on the right. Your iPhone or iPad touchscreen essentially becomes a controller for you to play your games on your television. If you’re a fan of Netflix Games, this might be the app you’ve been waiting for. It has yet to get fully implemented but that looks to be imminent.

Click here to download the Netflix Game Controller on iOS and iPadOS. Check out what’s new on Netflix Canada for August here.