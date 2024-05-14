Gmail Mobile to Get New AI Features: Summarize and More

At Google I/O, the company has just previewed some new Gemini-powered AI features coming to Gmail on mobile devices.

One new feature is called Summarize, which appears at the top of your emails. Tap ‘Summarize’ and it will give you some highlights of the email. The email example was about figuring out which roofing company to go with. Check out the Summarize results below, which are from your inbox:

Another Gemini feature is Gmail Q&A, where you can type a question in the mobile card. In this case, asking to compare roofing bids by price and availability will give you a quick summary, without you needing to search and open numerous emails.

You can ask questions such as “when are my shoes arriving” or “what time do the doors open for the Knicks game?” And you’ll get answers.

Gemini will give suggested replies, with the new Contextual Smart Reply feature. These new smart replies are contextual. Gemini knows what you just searched for and offer suggested replies. You can long-press to see a preview of suggested replies, saving you time.

These new Gmail features for mobile will be rolling out for Workspace Labs users. The Summarize feature arrives in May, while the Gmail Q&A and Contextual Smart Reply arrives in July.

It would be great to get Gemini-powered Gmail features for all users, and not just behind paid Workspace accounts. Hopefully these features seen today will trickle down as more Gemini features for Gmail debut in the future.