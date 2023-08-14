Mark Zuckerberg Believes it’s Time to ‘Move on’ From Elon Musk Fight

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now stating that “it’s time to move on” from his believed cage match against X (formally Twitter) owner Elon Musk, following weeks of speculations on whether it’ll actually happen.

In a Threads post, Zuckerberg wrote that “We can all agree Elon isn’t serious.” The CEO continued by stating that Musk refused to confirm a date. Instead, the X owner offered to “do a practice round in my backyard instead.” Zuckerberg believes that Musk is no longer serious about a proper match.

Musk quickly retorted on Twitter, showing receipts of his conversation with Zuckerberg. Indeed, it appears as though Musk did offer to practice with Zuckerberg within his own Octagon during a trip to Palo Alto. “I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen,” Zuckerberg states.

Early last week, Musk teased that the fight between the two will occur in a historical setting in Italy. Apparently, he spoke with the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture, securing a location. The live stream would then be held across X and Meta. “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all,” Musk claimed.

The fight has been anticipated by users of both platforms. The bonafide billionaire bout continues to seem too good to be true. However, Musk has continually made unsubstantiated claims while also kicking the goalpost, stating that he requires an MRI and will require minor surgery. Last he spoke on the matter, recovery on a shoulder blade surgery would “only take a few months.”

 

