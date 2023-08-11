Elon Musk Reveals New Details on Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight

The highly anticipated cage fight between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is set to take place in a monumental historic setting, as revealed by Musk himself.

In a series of posts on X, previously known as Twitter, Musk suggested that his long-discussed showdown with Meta co-founder is scheduled to take place in an “epic location.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO added that he has engaged in discussions with the Italian prime minister and minister of culture to secure the remarkable venue for the event.

Musk further emphasized that the highly anticipated fight will be hosted by his and Zuckerberg’s respective foundations, and will be broadcast live on X and Meta platforms.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta,” confirmed Musk.

In one of his posts, the tech entrepreneur shared his commitment to a historical theme, stating, “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.”

He also underscored his reverence for Italy’s rich heritage and pledged that “everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy.” Moreover, Musk expressed his intention to channel the event’s proceeds toward supporting veterans.

Teasing his followers with cryptic clues, Musk invoked the spirit of a gladiator by sharing the word “gladiator” alongside two crossed sword emojis.

He further incorporated the Latin phrase “Dulce est Desipere in Loco,” translating to “it is pleasant to be frivolous at the appropriate time.”

This hint led speculation among X users that the epic cage fight might transpire at the Colosseum, the renowned amphitheater in Rome that once hosted dramatic gladiatorial contests during the height of the Roman Empire.