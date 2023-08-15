Google Photos Revamps ‘Memories’, Now Powered by AI

Google Photos has launched an updated “Memories” view, aiming to offer users a more organized and interactive experience. The platform now utilizes artificial intelligence to chronologically categorize users’ significant moments, making it easier to view your photo memories from the past.

The new Memories view ensures that users’ cherished recollections do not disappear after viewing. Google Photos now offers the option to save and rename these memories while looking back.

With the introduction of the “Labs” feature, users have the opportunity to enlist AI’s help in naming their memories, saving users an extra step. However, it’s worth noting that this experimental feature is currently restricted to a select group of U.S. accounts.

Adding a social dimension to the experience, Google Photos has ensured that memories are not just for personal reflection but can also be shared. Users can effortlessly share their memories with loved ones, making it akin to sharing an album.

Additionally, as friends and family share photos and videos, the user’s “Memories” highlight reel will be automatically updated to incorporate these shared moments, ensuring that every significant memory finds its place.

Check out the video demos shared by Google Photos today on X–the new Memories view launches first in the US:

Scrapbooks 🤝 AI. Introducing the all new Memories view in Google Photos ✨ Your top moments are now automatically organized chronologically just for you. pic.twitter.com/ex2nuyvVp9 — Google Photos (@googlephotos) August 15, 2023

Google Photos always brings up memories that are better than the Photos app from Apple. Can’t wait to give this new feature a try. We’re not seeing it live in Canada yet but hopefully it shows up soon.