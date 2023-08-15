Relax, iPhone ‘End Call’ Button Returns to Middle in iOS 17 Beta 6

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

ios 17 end call button

With today’s release of iOS 17 beta 6 and more for developers, Apple has reversed one major change when it comes to the Phone app’s ‘end call’ button’.

In iOS 17 beta 5, the ‘end call’ button had moved to the far right during a call, making a lot of people upset about the change, as it reversed years of muscle memory for ending a call. The triggered outrage appears to have caught Apple’s attention as they have reversed course in the latest beta.

That’s according to zollotech’s excellent breakdown of the new features and changes in iOS 17 beta 6. Check out the screenshot below, showing the ‘end call’ button back to the middle (right iPhone in the picture):

end call button

What else is new? When your iPhone is connected to a lock via Bluetooth, it now shows a key emoji in settings. Also, Shortcut cellular toggles now work properly, while the wallpaper in Display & Brightness settings finally gets iOS 17 wallpaper.

Check out everything new in iOS 17 beta 6 below:

YouTube video

Here’s what Apple released to developers today:

  • iOS 17 beta 6 (21A5312c)
  • iPadOS 17 beta 6 (21A5312c)
  • watchOS 10 beta 6 (21R5341c)
  • tvOS 17 beta 6 (21J5339b)
  • watchOS 9.6.1 (20U80)

It’s worth noting the previous beta also broke the Starbucks iOS app as some users are unable to log in.

